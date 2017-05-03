Belle of Cincinnati wins 2017 Steamboat Race

This is the second year in a row the Belle of Cincinnati has taken home the silver antlers. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - May 3, 2017. The Belle of Cincinnati edged out the Belle of Louisville to win the Great Steamboat Race.

This is the second year in a row the Belle of Cincinnati has taken home the silver antlers.

A task and scoring system determines the winner of the race; the Belle of Cincinnati scored 144 points to the Belle of Louisville’s 140 points.

"This is one of the greatest cities on earth," Captain Alan Bernstein of the Belle of Cincinnati said. "It’s always an honor and a pleasure to come down to Louisville every year."

"The Belle of Louisville is always number one in our hearts," said Mayor Greg Fischer. "Sometimes it’s just not meant to be, but we’ll be back next year.

The American Duchess is the newest steamboat being built for America’s inland waterways. It debuts in June of 2017 and is set to participate in the 2018 Great Steamboat Race.

