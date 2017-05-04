Proposed Louisville smoking ordinance moves forward

The council voted to amend the ordinance to allow e-cigarette flavors to be sampled in stores as long as they don't contain nicotine. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A smoking ordinance in Louisville is moving forward but changes are being made to the original proposal.

A Metro Council committee met Wednesday to review public input.

Hookah lounge owners argued the ordinance will put them out of business.

After discussion, the council voted to amend the ordinance to allow e-cigarette flavors to be sampled in stores as long as they don't contain nicotine.

Mayor Greg Fischer issuing a statement about that ordinance stating: "Improving our city’s health is a top priority for city government, and I’m pleased that an ordinance to add e-cigarettes to the city’s smoking ban has moved forward. This compromise by the Metro Council committee will help improve health by limiting second-hand smoke while also being mindful of vape and hookah businesses. I encourage the entire Metro Council to pass this important bill when it convenes on May 11 and I thank Councilwomen Barbara Shanklin and Vicki Welch for their leadership on this effort."

The full council will vote on the ordinance May 11th.

