Silfverberg scores in OT as Ducks top Oilers 4-3 in Game 4

(Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP). Anaheim Ducks' Hampus Lindholm, left, from Sweden, and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid race for the puck during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017,...

(Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP). Anaheim Ducks' Rickard Rakell, right, from Sweden, celebrates his goal as Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot lies in front of the goal during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff se...

(Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP). Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, left, blocks the net as Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic closes in during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Edmo...

(Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP). Anaheim Ducks' Corey Perry, right, chases Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta.

(Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP). Anaheim Ducks' Corey Perry, left, checks Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Jakob Silfverberg scored 45 seconds into overtime, lifting the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday night.

Captain Ryan Getzlaf set up the winning score and finished with two goals and two assists. Rickard Rakell also scored for Anaheim, which has won two in a row after dropping the first two games of the series at home.

Drake Caggiula, Connor McDavid and Milan Lucic scored for Edmonton, and Cam Talbot had 35 saves.

Game 5 is Friday night, back in Southern California.

"It's a weird series when you take both teams that went into one another's buildings and won both games," Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said. "It's our turn to serve."

Anaheim had a 3-2 lead before Caggiula snapped a rebound over John Gibson's head at 18:18 of the third. It was the rookie's first career playoff point.

Gibson finished with 29 saves.

Edmonton led 2-0 after the opening period on goals from Lucic and McDavid.

Getzlaf sparked Anaheim's rally, scoring 97 seconds into the second and producing a go-ahead goal at 14:25. With his 35th and 36th playoff goals, Getzlaf surpassed Teemu Selanne as the franchise's career leader.

"It's just another exclamation point on the type of player Getzy's been for our hockey club," Carlyle said. "He's our captain, he's our leader. He's done a lot of things that go unnoticed and now in these situations in the playoffs, he's been a guy that's stepped to the forefront."

Patrick Eaves was scratched Wednesday due to a lower-body injury suffered in Game 3, so Corey Perry was reunited with Getzlaf on Anaheim's top line with Rakell.

Edmonton unsuccessfully challenged for goaltender interference on Getzlaf's goal at 1:37. The Oilers contended Perry bumped Talbot as he was beaten on a wrist shot.

The Ducks tied it at 2 when Getzlaf threaded a goal-mouth pass over to Rakell, who batted it past Talbot's glove. Getzlaf then pounced on a rebound that Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins failed to clear, giving Anaheim a 3-2 lead heading into the third.

Gibson held off the Oilers over the first 10 minutes of the game when they outshot the Ducks 8-3. McDavid was the most dangerous player in the opening minutes with a pair of scoring chances.

Lucic put Edmonton in front with a power-play goal at 15:38, and McDavid swept the puck over Gibson at 17:43 for his second goal of the series and fifth of the postseason. Leon Draisaitl assisted on each of the first-period goals.

