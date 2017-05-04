Sports Minute: Here is the latest Tennessee and Kentucky sports news from The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Billy Hamilton ended one of the major leagues' longest home run droughts with a three-run shot, and Devin Mesoraco hit his first in more than two years, powering the Cincinnati Reds to a 7-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night. The Reds have won five of six from their Ohio River rivals. Rookie Davis (1-1) repeatedly escaped threats to get his first victory in the majors.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Classic Empire was made the early 4-1 favorite for the Kentucky Derby on Wednesday, with just four of the 20 horses listed at single digits in a wide-open race. The colt will break from the No. 14 post on Saturday. Just two horses have won the Derby out of there. The last was Carry Back in 1961. Trained by Mark Casse, Classic Empire won the Arkansas Derby and was last year's champion 2-year-old. A total of 22 horses were entered, two more than the maximum limit of 20.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Nashville Golf Open will help benefit the Snedeker Foundation formed by eight-time PGA Tour winner Brandt Snedeker. The Web.com Tour and Tour Vision Promotions announced Wednesday that the Snedeker Foundation will be the charity that benefits from the tour's annual stop in Nashville. Snedeker started his foundation in 2012. The organization helps support charities ranging from junior golf to Our Kids, which deals with child sexual abuse.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Memphis has added Southwest Mississippi Community College center Mike Parks Jr. to its roster. Tigers coach Tubby Smith announced the signing of Parks on Wednesday. Parks, who is 6-foot-9 and 270 pounds, averaged 8.9 points, 4 rebounds and 19.4 minutes for Southwest Mississippi this past season. He made 70.3 percent of his field-goal attempts. Parks becomes the fourth junior-college prospect to sign with Memphis.

