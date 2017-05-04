Latest Indiana sports

INDYCAR-ALONSO

F1 star Fernando Alonso gets taste of Indianapolis oval

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Formula One star Fernando Alonso has taken his first laps at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as he prepares for the Indianapolis 500 later this month.

IndyCar driver Marco Andretti set up the No. 29 for Andretti Autosport and Alonso ran several laps, moving gradually past the 200 mph threshold to near 210 mph before heading to the pits.

The Spaniard plans to run the Indianapolis 500 later this month, and hopefully, some day, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He's on a quest to win what's considered the Triple Crown of racing. That includes the Monaco Grand Prix, which he's already won. This bid at Indianapolis requires him to master new cars and racing styles.

PHILLIES-CUBS

Contreras, Szczur lead Cubs comeback over Phillies, 5-4

CHICAGO (AP) - Pinch hitters Willson Contreras and Matt Szczur had consecutive two-out RBIs in the sixth inning, helping the Chicago Cubs edge the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Another rally by Chicago handed a win to Jake Arrieta (4-1), who finished strong after continuing the Cubs' trend of bad first innings. Wade Davis worked the ninth for his seventh save in seven tries after being acquired in an offseason trade with Kansas City.

Maikel Franco got Philadelphia within one with an RBI single in the eighth, but the Cubs bullpen closed the door. Hector Rondon got Odubel Herrera to strike out swinging on a full count to end the inning.

With one out and a runner on second in the ninth, Davis got Andrew Knapp to fly out to center and struck out Tommy Joseph to end the game.

WHITE SOX-ROYALS

Nate Karns dazzles for Royals in 6-1 win over White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Nate Karns pitched six innings of one-hit ball, striking out four in his final frame, and the Kansas City Royals cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Karns (1-2) wound up striking out seven with only one walk in his best performance of the season, one that helped Kansas City assure itself at least a split of the four-game series with the finale Thursday afternoon.

Mike Pelfrey (0-2) kept the White Sox in it until the sixth, when he gave up a single, double and triple in succession. Eric Hosmer followed with a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead, a shot to center that came within about 5 feet of giving the Royals a team natural cycle.

PIRATES-REDS

Hamilton, Mesoraco end homer droughts, Reds beat Pirates 7-2

CINCINNATI (AP) - Billy Hamilton ended one of the major leagues' longest home run droughts with a three-run shot, and Devin Mesoraco hit his first in more than two years, powering the Cincinnati Reds to a 7-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

The Reds have won five of six from their Ohio River rivals.

Eugenio Suarez started the Reds' surge with a three-run homer in the first inning off Jameson Taillon (2-1), who hadn't allowed a homer on the road this season. Hamilton hit his first homer since June 28 - a streak of 319 at-bats that was the third-longest active drought in the majors - just inside the right-field pole for a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Mesoraco missed most of the last two seasons because of surgery on his hip and shoulder. He connected for a solo shot in the sixth off Trevor Williams, the catcher's first homer since Sept. 23, 2014 - a span of 117 at-bats.

Rookie Davis (1-1) repeatedly escaped threats to get his first victory in the majors.

