Crash clears EB I-74 just before NB I-75

Traffic was delayed in Northern Kentucky earlier Thursday. Photo: www.ohgo.com

Traffic is backing up on eastbound I-74 near I-75 Thursday. (FOX19 NOW)

Crashes caused some lengthy delays on some area highways, snarling the morning commute Thursday.

Traffic is slow on eastbound Interstate 74 at I-75 due to a crash that blocked the left lane for about a half hour. The crash has cleared, but lengthy delays remain.

EB 74 acc. just cleared, ALL lanes now open, traffic is still bumper to bumper from N. Bend. pic.twitter.com/wyedaFG1iB — FOX19 (@FOX19) May 4, 2017

Over in Northern Kentucky, traffic is slow on southbound I-71/75 near Buttermilk Pike and I-275.

The right two lanes were blocked by a crash, delaying the drive as motorists headed west to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

All lanes now open SB 71/75, delays are clearing pic.twitter.com/FL4p53L3uK — FOX19Denise (@CincyTraffic19) May 4, 2017

