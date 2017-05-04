Crash clears EB I-74 just before NB I-75 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Crash clears EB I-74 just before NB I-75

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Traffic is backing up on eastbound I-74 near I-75 Thursday. (FOX19 NOW)
Traffic was delayed in Northern Kentucky earlier Thursday. Photo: www.ohgo.com
BOONE CO., KY (FOX19) -

Crashes caused some lengthy delays on some area highways, snarling the morning commute Thursday. 

Traffic is slow on eastbound Interstate 74 at I-75 due to a crash that blocked the left lane for about a half hour. The crash has cleared, but lengthy delays remain.

Over in Northern Kentucky, traffic is slow on southbound I-71/75 near Buttermilk Pike and I-275.

The right two lanes were blocked by a crash, delaying the drive as motorists headed west to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

