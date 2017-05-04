62nd Republic Bank Pegasus Parade steps off today live on WAVE 3 News

The 62nd annual Republic Bank Pegasus Parade airs live on WAVE 3 News and the WAVE 3 News and Inside the Rail apps beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's parade day! The Kentucky Derby Festival's 62nd Republic Bank Pegasus Parade will thrill downtown spectators as well as viewers of WAVE 3 News, the official broadcast home of the Pegasus Parade and the Kentucky Derby.

WEATHER: Pegasus Parade forecast

Dolvett Quince, one of the trainers from the hit NBC show The Biggest Loser, will serve as Grand Marshal. Linkin' Bridge, the Louisville singing group that wowed the nation as finalists on season 11 of NBC's America's Got Talent, are the Honorary Grand Marshals. The group will sing My Old Kentucky Home to open the parade.

Previous grand marshals have included Harlan, Kentucky native Jordan Smith, season 9 winner of NBC's The Voice (2016); the University of Louisville men's and women's basketball teams (2013); boxing titan Muhammad Ali (1981 and 2006); country music legend Loretta Lynn (1999); jockey Pat Day (1995); Gen. H. Norman Schwartzkopf (1991), journalist Diane Sawyer (1984), comedian Foster Brooks (1978) and KFC founder Col. Harlan Sanders (1977).

Other celebrities participating in the parade include Justin Hartley of the NBC hit This Is Us; Hartley's fiance, Draffenville, Kentucky native and former Days of Our Lives star Chrishell Stause; Training Day star Justin Cornwell; Two Broke Girls star Jonathan Kite; and Adriana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules.

This year's parade theme is "Louisville on the Move."

The 2017 Pegasus Parade will march down Broadway from Campbell Street to 9th Street at 5 p.m. WAVE 3 News will televise the parade live beginning at 5:30 p.m. when it arrives in front of the WAVE 3 News studios at Broadway and Floyd Street. It will also stream live on the WAVE 3 News and Inside the Rail mobile apps. Click here to download the apps.

WAVE 3 News has been the exclusive broadcast station of the Pegasus Parade since 1982.

