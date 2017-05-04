May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

(RNN) – Drink your coffee or tea out of your Darth Vader mug, sport a Millennial Falcon T-shirt that explains it’s a Corellian YT-1300f light freighter, and speak like Yoda, you will.
It’s Star Wars Day! Fans of the movies, graphic novels, cartoons, and games – mostly the movies – celebrate all things from a galaxy far, far away because of the pun “May the fourth” sounds like “May the Force be with you.”
Star Wars Day is more popular than ever in the past few years, with the reboot of the series. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” hit theaters in winter 2015, bringing together old and new characters.
In 2016, “Rogue One” told the story of how the Rebels got their hands on the Death Star plans – a single line uttered by Princess Leia from “A New Hope” turned into a movie.
This year will be the first without Carrie Fisher, who died suddenly in December after filming the upcoming "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."
George Lucas, marketing genius that he is, licensed all things Star Wars back in 1977. He sold the Star Wars brand to Disney in 2012.
The website StarWars.com is dedicated to the fan-created holiday. Of course, the site is touting merchandise deals, including 15 percent off Poe Dameron’s Black Squadron helmet, and there are gaming deals offered.
The curious phenomenon got its start in 1979 with the election of UK's first female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, according to StarWars.com.
"To celebrate their victory, her party took a half-page of advertising space in the 'London Evening News,'" said author Alan Arnold, according to the site. "This message, referring to the day of victory, was ‘May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations,' further proof of the extent to which Star Wars has influenced us all."
You can also watch the Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017 that happened back in April on YouTube while you “work.” The panel featured George Lucas, Mark Hamill and Hayden Christensen.
If you need to brush up on your terminology - like how to properly spell Darth Vader - check out Wookieepedia, a wiki site that explains the Star Wars universe.
So, what do you think Luke Skywalker’s first words will be in the upcoming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi?”
