WAVE 3 News Derby Week schedule changes and special programming

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Due to WAVE 3 News coverage of the Kentucky Oaks and the Derby Eve galas Friday, two NBC programs will move to different times this week.

Friday afternoon's episode of Days of Our Lives will air Sunday, May 7 at 12 p.m.

Friday evening's edition of Dateline will air Sunday, May 7 at 2 a.m.

Here is the lineup of Derby-related specials from WAVE 3 News for the rest of Derby week:

THURSDAY, MAY 4

62nd Republic Bank Pegasus Parade: 5:30 p.m. - WAVE 3 News has been the exclusive broadcast home of the Pegasus Parade since 1982. The parade will also be live streamed on the WAVE 3 News and Inside the Rail mobile apps. Click here to download them.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

WAVE 3 News at the Kentucky Oaks: 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. WAVE 3 News at the Galas: 9 to 11 p.m., followed by WAVE 3 News at 11

SATURDAY, MAY 6

WAVE 3 News Sunrise at the Downs: 5 to 7 a.m.

5 to 7 a.m. WAVE 3 News at the Kentucky Derby: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 143rd Kentucky Derby (NBC Sports coverage): 2:30 to 7:15 p.m. Post time for the Derby race is 6:46 p.m.

For complete Derby-related coverage, head to the WAVE 3 News Digital Derby Guide and the WAVE 3 News Inside the Rail mobile app.

