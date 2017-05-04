Louisville, Ocala mayors make spirited Derby wager

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The mayors of two cites steeped in thoroughbred tradition made their annual wager on the Kentucky Derby Thursday.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Ocala, Florida Mayor Kent Guinn placed a new Louisville bourbon and an Ocala brandy on the line.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News, Weather & Derby apps

This is the fourth year for the friendly wager between the mayors.

Fischer chose J Boys Echo, trained by Louisvillian Dale Romans, as his winning horse.

"It's time for this Louisvillian to get into the Derby Winner's Circle," Fischer said.

Guinn predicts favorite Classic Empire will emerge victorious in the Derby. Classic Empire, son of Pioneer of the Nile, has traditional Florida bloodlines of Unbridled, Fappiano, Dr. Fager and In Reality. But mostly, Guinn said, he chose Classic Empire because he's a fan of trainer Mark Casse, who grew up in Ocala.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Kentucky Derby: Post positions, morning line odds

+ Jennie Rees: Why your horse will - and won't win the Derby

+ Dale Romans still dreaming of a Derby win

"With Mark's hometown roots and farm and Ocala, I hope he brings the Kentucky Derby trophy home," Guinn said. "The first Florida winner, Needles, has had his trophy prominently displayed in the city for a long time, so it is only fitting that the latest winner's award also be on display so residents here in Horse Capital of the World can celebrate the honor."

Last year, Guinn's pick, Gun Runner, finished third. Fischer's selection, Brody's Cause, finished seventh. No spirits were exchanged between the mayors.

Fischer's bet this year is a bottle of the new Old Forester Statesman from Louisville's Brown-Forman Corp. The company announced earlier this week that Old Forester Statesman will debut in acclaimed filmmaker Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming 20th Century Fox film, "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," and will available for film fans and bourbon aficionados to enjoy in August.

Guinn again bet Marion Black 106 - the Spirit of Florida Tangerine Brandy, distilled by Fishhawk Spirits of Ocala.

"We love our traditions in Louisville, and nothing is more traditional than Derby and bourbon," Fischer said. "This bet with Ocala has become a fun annual wager - and yet another tradition!"

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.