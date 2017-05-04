'Esquire' Derby gala celebrity guest list released

The "Esquire" Derby gala will be held at 21C Museum Hotel in downtown Louisville. (Source: kingsixteen.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The celebrity guest list for the Esquire Derby gala was released Thursday.

The party, to be held from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. the night before the Kentucky Derby at downtown Louisville's 21C Museum Hotel, will feature the following celebrities representing film, music, business, sports, culinary arts and politics:

Adrian Grenier (Actor, Entourage)

Bobby Flay (Celebrity chef, restauranteur)

Todd English (Celebrity chef, restauranteur)

Beau Macmillian (Celebrity chef)

Damaris Phillips (Celebrity chef, host of Southern at Heart on Food Network, Louisville native)

Kimbra (Grammy Award-winning artist)

Dave Moisan (Contestant on NBC's The Voice , Louisville native)

, Louisville native) Tony Delk (Former UK and NBA player, ESPN SEC Network analyst)

Nerlens Noel (Former UK player, current Dallas Mavericks player)

Tyler Ulis (Former UK player, current Phoenix Suns player)

Derek Anderson (Former UK player and NBA star)

Bam Adebayo (UK player entering NBA draft)

Isaiah Briscoe (UK player entering NBA draft)

Malik Monk (UK player entering NBA draft)

Derek Wilis (Former UK player)

Russ Smith (Former UofL player, NBA Development League)

Wayne Blackshear (Former UofL basketball player, plays for Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia of Italy's Lega Basket Serie Adebayo)

Skal Labissiere (Former UK player, current Sacramento Kings player)

Ray J (Singer, television personality)

Hassan Whiteside (Miami Heat player)

K.J. McDaniels (Brooklyn Nets player)

Bobby Hart (New York Giants offensive tackle)

Andre Berto (Two-time World Boxing Champion)

Ronnie Hillman (LA Chargers player)

JT Thomas (New York Giants player)

A news release from King Sixteen, the event's producer, promised a few "surprises" on the red carpet.

Kimbra will headline the evening's entertainment. Former The Voice contestant Dave Moisan will be the opening act.

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase at kingsixteen.com.

