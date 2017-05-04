'Esquire' Derby gala celebrity guest list released - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

'Esquire' Derby gala celebrity guest list released

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
The "Esquire" Derby gala will be held at 21C Museum Hotel in downtown Louisville. (Source: kingsixteen.com) The "Esquire" Derby gala will be held at 21C Museum Hotel in downtown Louisville. (Source: kingsixteen.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The celebrity guest list for the Esquire Derby gala was released Thursday. 

The party, to be held from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. the night before the Kentucky Derby at downtown Louisville's 21C Museum Hotel, will feature the following celebrities representing film, music, business, sports, culinary arts and politics:

  • Adrian Grenier (Actor, Entourage)
  • Bobby Flay (Celebrity chef, restauranteur)
  • Todd English (Celebrity chef, restauranteur)
  • Beau Macmillian (Celebrity chef)
  • Damaris Phillips (Celebrity chef, host of Southern at Heart on Food Network, Louisville native)
  • Kimbra (Grammy Award-winning artist)
  • Dave Moisan (Contestant on NBC's The Voice, Louisville native)
  • Tony Delk (Former UK and NBA player, ESPN SEC Network analyst)
  • Nerlens Noel (Former UK player, current Dallas Mavericks player)
  • Tyler Ulis (Former UK player, current Phoenix Suns player)
  • Derek Anderson (Former UK player and NBA star)
  • Bam Adebayo (UK player entering NBA draft)
  • Isaiah Briscoe (UK player entering NBA draft)
  • Malik Monk (UK player entering NBA draft)
  • Derek Wilis (Former UK player)
  • Russ Smith (Former UofL player, NBA Development League)
  • Wayne Blackshear (Former UofL basketball player, plays for Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia of Italy's Lega Basket Serie Adebayo)
  • Skal Labissiere (Former UK player, current Sacramento Kings player)
  • Ray J (Singer, television personality)
  • Hassan Whiteside (Miami Heat player)
  • K.J. McDaniels (Brooklyn Nets player)
  • Bobby Hart (New York Giants offensive tackle)
  • Andre Berto (Two-time World Boxing Champion)
  • Ronnie Hillman (LA Chargers player)
  • JT Thomas (New York Giants player)

A news release from King Sixteen, the event's producer, promised a few "surprises" on the red carpet.

Kimbra will headline the evening's entertainment. Former The Voice contestant Dave Moisan will be the opening act.

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase at kingsixteen.com

