Shooting death case sent to Commonwealth's Attorneys office

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More details have emerged about the shooting on the afternoon of May 2 in the Greater Cane Run Area neighborhood. Scotty Scott, 41, was shot and killed in the 6600 block of Lucerne Avenue. The Louisville Metro Police Department has asked the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorneys office to review the case.

The relationship between the gunman and Scott is unclear, but LMPD confirmed the shooting was an incident that was "domestic in nature."

Criminal history documents for Scott indicates that he twice violated an Emergency Protective Order taken out by his mother in October 2015. The violations happened in December 2015 and April 2016. In the EPO, Scott’s mother described her son as being violent towards her as well as her granddaughter, of whom she has custody.



Scott's mother further alleged that her son had threatened to kill himself if he didn't get what he wanted and to burn down her house with her and her granddaughter still in it. Scott also faced a domestic violence charge in May 2015, however, that charge has been dismissed. Scott’s Criminal history also showed several misdemeanor charges ranging back to 2001.

No charges have been filed in this case yet and the Commonwealth’s Attorneys Office has to determine whether anyone will be indicted in this case.



No arrest records are available at this time.



