Spurs' Tony Parker out for rest of playoffs with quad injury

The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
President Donald Trump is offering to work as "a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between Israelis and Palestinians, in hopes of a peace deal, and he tells the Palestinian leader _ "We will get it done."More >>
President Donald Trump is offering to work as "a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between Israelis and Palestinians, in hopes of a peace deal, and he tells the Palestinian leader _ "We will get it done."More >>
The most biologically diverse waterway in America is seriously illMore >>
The most biologically diverse waterway in America is seriously illMore >>
A Michigan woman has made it her mission to find new homes for old petsMore >>
A Michigan woman has made it her mission to find new homes for old petsMore >>
An SUV being shown to prospective buyers at a crowded indoor auto auction in Massachusetts suddenly accelerated with a screech of its tires and crashed through a wall, killing three people and injuring nineMore >>
An SUV being shown to prospective buyers at a crowded indoor auto auction in Massachusetts suddenly accelerated with a screech of its tires and crashed through a wall, killing three people and injuring nineMore >>
The GOP intensifies an all-out effort to salvage health care legislation in the House, with President Donald Trump personally intervening to reverse two pivotal "no" votes by endorsing billions more to help people with pre-existing conditionsMore >>
The GOP intensifies an all-out effort to salvage health care legislation in the House, with President Donald Trump personally intervening to reverse two pivotal "no" votes by endorsing billions more to help people with pre-existing conditionsMore >>
An SUV being shown to prospective buyers at a crowded indoor auto auction suddenly accelerated with a screech of its tires and crashed through a wall of the Massachusetts building, killing three people and injuring nineMore >>
An SUV being shown to prospective buyers at a crowded indoor auto auction suddenly accelerated with a screech of its tires and crashed through a wall of the Massachusetts building, killing three people and injuring nineMore >>
Artists take to the stage to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policiesMore >>
Artists take to the stage to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policiesMore >>
President Donald Trump says he'll "do whatever is necessary" to reach a Mideast peace agreement and he believes "there's a very, very good chance" of bringing Israel and the Palestinians together.More >>
President Donald Trump says he'll "do whatever is necessary" to reach a Mideast peace agreement and he believes "there's a very, very good chance" of bringing Israel and the Palestinians together.More >>
FBI Director James Comey says he believed it would have been "catastrophic" to keep Congress in the dark about new developments in the Hillary Clinton email investigation that emerged 11 days before Election Day.More >>
FBI Director James Comey says he believed it would have been "catastrophic" to keep Congress in the dark about new developments in the Hillary Clinton email investigation that emerged 11 days before Election Day.More >>
Flooded areas of the Midwest are bracing for another round of heavy rain, the last thing they need with rivers in several places at or near record levelsMore >>
Flooded areas of the Midwest are bracing for another round of heavy rain, the last thing they need with rivers in several places at or near record levelsMore >>