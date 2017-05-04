Hardin Co. inmate walks away from custody

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A Hardin County inmate escaped from custody early Thursday morning.

>> MUGSHOTS: May 2017 Roundup

According to a news release from the Hardin County Detention Center, Jake Wendell Embry Jr. was being moved from the Work Release Center, which is a low-risk housing area located directly behind the main facility off South Dixie Avenue, when he took off on foot south toward Glendale. The incident happened about 5:10 a.m.

Embry was last seen headed into a wooded area south of the jail wearing a blue hoodie, jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone who has seen Embry or knows his whereabouts should call Kentucky State Police at 270-766-5078, dial 911 or call the Hardin County Detention Center at 270-765-4159.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Proposed Louisville smoking ordinance moves forward

+ Former Cornbread Mafia leader back in Kentucky

+ Body found in Algonquin neighborhood

Authorities said he should not be approached directly.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.