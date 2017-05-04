UPDATE: Hardin County escapee taken into custody

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A Hardin County inmate who escaped from custody early Thursday morning has been captured.

According to a news release from the Hardin County Detention Center, Jake Wendell Embry Jr. was being moved from the Work Release Center, which is a low-risk housing area located directly behind the main facility off South Dixie Avenue, when he took off on foot south toward Glendale about 5:10 a.m.

Embry was last seen headed into a wooded area south of the jail.

He was taken back into custody at 1:50 p.m. Thursday.

It was not immediately clear where he was captured.

