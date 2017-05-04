SLIDESHOW: Images from Thursday's workouts at Churchill Downs - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

SLIDESHOW: Images from Thursday's workouts at Churchill Downs

Thursday on the backside at Churchill Downs Thursday on the backside at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Take a look at some photos from the backside of Churchill Downs on Thursday morning. All photos courtesy Dan Dry/Price Weber.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to see the photos

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly