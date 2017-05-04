Johnson opens with a 70, 4 shots out of lead at Wells Fargo

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - Dustin Johnson has shown more game than rust in his return to competition for the first time since a freak accident knocked him out of the Masters.
Johnson missed only two greens at Eagle Point, including the final hole that led to a bogey and a 2-under 70. That left him four shots behind Francesco Molinari among the early starters Thursday in the Wells Fargo Championship.
Johnson last played on March 26 when he won the Match Play to strengthen his hold at No. 1 in the world. He was the clear favorite at Augusta National until he slipped on a staircase the day before the Masters began and suffered a deep bruise to his lower back.
His health is fine. His game looks to be in pretty good shape, too.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump is offering to work as "a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between Israelis and Palestinians, in hopes of a peace deal, and he tells the Palestinian leader _ "We will get it done."More >>
President Donald Trump is offering to work as "a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between Israelis and Palestinians, in hopes of a peace deal, and he tells the Palestinian leader _ "We will get it done."More >>
The most biologically diverse waterway in America is seriously illMore >>
The most biologically diverse waterway in America is seriously illMore >>
A Michigan woman has made it her mission to find new homes for old petsMore >>
A Michigan woman has made it her mission to find new homes for old petsMore >>
An SUV being shown to prospective buyers at a crowded indoor auto auction in Massachusetts suddenly accelerated with a screech of its tires and crashed through a wall, killing three people and injuring nineMore >>
An SUV being shown to prospective buyers at a crowded indoor auto auction in Massachusetts suddenly accelerated with a screech of its tires and crashed through a wall, killing three people and injuring nineMore >>
The GOP intensifies an all-out effort to salvage health care legislation in the House, with President Donald Trump personally intervening to reverse two pivotal "no" votes by endorsing billions more to help people with pre-existing conditionsMore >>
The GOP intensifies an all-out effort to salvage health care legislation in the House, with President Donald Trump personally intervening to reverse two pivotal "no" votes by endorsing billions more to help people with pre-existing conditionsMore >>
An SUV being shown to prospective buyers at a crowded indoor auto auction suddenly accelerated with a screech of its tires and crashed through a wall of the Massachusetts building, killing three people and injuring nineMore >>
An SUV being shown to prospective buyers at a crowded indoor auto auction suddenly accelerated with a screech of its tires and crashed through a wall of the Massachusetts building, killing three people and injuring nineMore >>
Artists take to the stage to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policiesMore >>
Artists take to the stage to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policiesMore >>
President Donald Trump says he'll "do whatever is necessary" to reach a Mideast peace agreement and he believes "there's a very, very good chance" of bringing Israel and the Palestinians together.More >>
President Donald Trump says he'll "do whatever is necessary" to reach a Mideast peace agreement and he believes "there's a very, very good chance" of bringing Israel and the Palestinians together.More >>
FBI Director James Comey says he believed it would have been "catastrophic" to keep Congress in the dark about new developments in the Hillary Clinton email investigation that emerged 11 days before Election Day.More >>
FBI Director James Comey says he believed it would have been "catastrophic" to keep Congress in the dark about new developments in the Hillary Clinton email investigation that emerged 11 days before Election Day.More >>
Flooded areas of the Midwest are bracing for another round of heavy rain, the last thing they need with rivers in several places at or near record levelsMore >>
Flooded areas of the Midwest are bracing for another round of heavy rain, the last thing they need with rivers in several places at or near record levelsMore >>