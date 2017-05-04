Network outage causes racing delay at Churchill Downs

This was the message on the big board at Churchill Downs. (Source: Staci Goff)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Network outages have delayed Thurby racing at Churchill Downs.

According to Churchill Downs public relations on Twitter, the network outage occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Network connection was restored just after 4:00 p.m.

The revised post times (all times Eastern) are: Race 6 - 4:15, Race 7 - 4:50, Race 8 - 5:25, Race 9 - 5:59, Race 10 - 6:33, Race 11 - 7:02.

There is no word yet on what caused the outage.

