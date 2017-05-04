Truck crashes into Henderson fire station - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Truck crashes into Henderson fire station

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

We have heard reports of a crash in Henderson.

We're told a truck ran off the road and through an office of Fire Station 4.

Police said the driver hydroplaned, lost control, went off the road and into the building.

We'll keep you updated as we receive more information.

