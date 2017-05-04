Truck crashes into Henderson fire station

We have heard reports of a crash in Henderson.

We're told a truck ran off the road and through an office of Fire Station 4.

Fortunately nobody injured when truck ran through office of Fire Station 4. pic.twitter.com/4w9h5oYc7k — City of Henderson (@HendersonKY) May 4, 2017

Police said the driver hydroplaned, lost control, went off the road and into the building.

We'll keep you updated as we receive more information.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.