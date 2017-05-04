Rooster booster features summer activities in Owensboro

Friday After 5 staff started the weekend party a little early Thursday morning at the monthly rooster booster breakfast in Owensboro.

The first Friday after 5 starts May 19 and staff made sure to remind everyone of that during breakfast.

Staff say they have some big names coming this summer, one of those being Locash. The breakfast also highlighted other events coming up this summer in Owensboro like the barbecue festival next week and the dazzling daylilies festival in June.

The chamber also welcomed 20 new members at Thursday morning's breakfast and the new president for the Malcolm Bryant corporation, Madison Silvert was the special guest speaker.

