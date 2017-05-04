Surveillance video reveals new details in downtown carjacking

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Businesses near 9th and Main Streets captured a crash that happened after a group of juveniles carjacked a woman in a parking garage near the Galt House.

On Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. a group of three male juveniles stole a Lexus inside the Waterfront Plaza Garage and sped west on Main Street.

The young suspects did not make it very far, and crashed into a Silver Porsche driving near the intersection of Main and 9th.

The surveillance video taken by Kentucky Mirror and Plate Glass shows a group of pedestrians who just missed being hit by the Lexus.

Seconds after the collision, a suspect ran away from the scene but police pursued him on foot.

Several other police surrounded the crash site, some with their guns drawn.

This all happened during a time when people are typically walking around the downtown area, especially during Derby.

"With all the additional activities around the hotel, in town and on the waterfront, we already had planned for extra precautions," the Galt House's Sandy Heydt said. "The extra precautions include heightened security procedures, additional security staff, training with our hotel and office tower staff to be vigilant in watching for and reporting anything that seems out of order."

One man who works on Main Street and parks at a nearby garage says he never imagined three boys all under 18 would be the cause of this scene that blocked up traffic right at the 64-East ramp.

"In this general area I feel pretty safe, it just depends where you are at," Niko Harris said.

The three boys were taken to the hospital to be checked out, and faced charges this morning.

Since they are juveniles, very few other details can be released.

