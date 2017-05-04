Old tech, passwords galore hurt US tracking of visa holders

LOS ANGELES (AP) - U.S. immigration agents cannot effectively track foreigners who overstay their visas because of outdated technology involving numerous computer systems and a lack of screening when visitors leave the country, according to a government watchdog report released Thursday.
Agents and analysts must use 10 to 40 passwords to access the computer systems, said the report by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General.
The inefficient computer systems plus insufficient technology training for agents hampers their ability to monitor the immigration status and whereabouts of visa holders who travel to the U.S., the report said.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been locked out of computer systems for periods ranging from several minutes to days and some keep their passwords written out on their desks, creating a security risk, the report said.
"As a result, it may take months for ICE to determine a visa holder's status and whether that person may pose a national security threat," the inspector general's office said.
Visitors are screened when they enter the U.S. but the government has been slow to develop an effective system that will keep track them and their status when they leave, the report said.
The problems can be frustrating and waste agents' time, said Claude Arnold, a former special agent-in-charge for ICE's homeland security investigations in Los Angeles.
"They take all the time to run a bunch of other databases to locate the person. They go out and knock on doors," he said. "And then, they go to the last place of residence, and they knock on the door, and 'Oh, that person left the country.'"
More than 500,000 foreigners who entered the U.S. during a one-year period ending in September 2015 overstayed their visas, the report said.
The U.S. government has launched a biometric exit screening pilot program for visa holders at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and plans to expand it to other airports in 2018.
Under the pilot program, U.S. Customs and Border Protection combined traveler and airline data with images taken of passengers to confirm their departure, the report said.
The biometric screening exit system was a recommendation of the federal commission that that investigated the 2001 terror attacks. Two of the attacks' perpetrators were found to have overstayed their visas.
The U.S. issued more than 10 million non-immigrant visas from October 2014 through September of 2015.
Visitors who overstay their visas are investigated to determine whether they have applied for immigration benefits, left the country or pose a security risk.
Homeland Security officials agreed with the report's findings.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.More >>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
President Donald Trump is offering to work as "a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between Israelis and Palestinians, in hopes of a peace deal, and he tells the Palestinian leader _ "We will get it done."More >>
President Donald Trump is offering to work as "a mediator, an arbitrator or a facilitator" between Israelis and Palestinians, in hopes of a peace deal, and he tells the Palestinian leader _ "We will get it done."More >>
The most biologically diverse waterway in America is seriously illMore >>
The most biologically diverse waterway in America is seriously illMore >>
A Michigan woman has made it her mission to find new homes for old petsMore >>
A Michigan woman has made it her mission to find new homes for old petsMore >>
An SUV being shown to prospective buyers at a crowded indoor auto auction in Massachusetts suddenly accelerated with a screech of its tires and crashed through a wall, killing three people and injuring nineMore >>
An SUV being shown to prospective buyers at a crowded indoor auto auction in Massachusetts suddenly accelerated with a screech of its tires and crashed through a wall, killing three people and injuring nineMore >>
The GOP intensifies an all-out effort to salvage health care legislation in the House, with President Donald Trump personally intervening to reverse two pivotal "no" votes by endorsing billions more to help people with pre-existing conditionsMore >>
The GOP intensifies an all-out effort to salvage health care legislation in the House, with President Donald Trump personally intervening to reverse two pivotal "no" votes by endorsing billions more to help people with pre-existing conditionsMore >>
An SUV being shown to prospective buyers at a crowded indoor auto auction suddenly accelerated with a screech of its tires and crashed through a wall of the Massachusetts building, killing three people and injuring nineMore >>
An SUV being shown to prospective buyers at a crowded indoor auto auction suddenly accelerated with a screech of its tires and crashed through a wall of the Massachusetts building, killing three people and injuring nineMore >>
Artists take to the stage to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policiesMore >>
Artists take to the stage to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policiesMore >>
President Donald Trump says he'll "do whatever is necessary" to reach a Mideast peace agreement and he believes "there's a very, very good chance" of bringing Israel and the Palestinians together.More >>
President Donald Trump says he'll "do whatever is necessary" to reach a Mideast peace agreement and he believes "there's a very, very good chance" of bringing Israel and the Palestinians together.More >>
FBI Director James Comey says he believed it would have been "catastrophic" to keep Congress in the dark about new developments in the Hillary Clinton email investigation that emerged 11 days before Election Day.More >>
FBI Director James Comey says he believed it would have been "catastrophic" to keep Congress in the dark about new developments in the Hillary Clinton email investigation that emerged 11 days before Election Day.More >>
Flooded areas of the Midwest are bracing for another round of heavy rain, the last thing they need with rivers in several places at or near record levelsMore >>
Flooded areas of the Midwest are bracing for another round of heavy rain, the last thing they need with rivers in several places at or near record levelsMore >>