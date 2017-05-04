LOOK BACK: Star pitchers heroes for Valley Sports in 2002 title run

One star pitcher can take you pretty far in the Little League playoffs. Two star pitchers can take you all the way. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One star pitcher can take you pretty far in the Little League playoffs. Two star pitchers can take you all the way. Valley Sports from PRP proved that fifteen years ago.

Never before had two pitchers both thrown six hitless innings in a twelve-inning game at the World Series. But Zack Osborne and Aaron Alvey did that to propel Valley Sports past a powerful team from Texas.

In the title game, the always formidable team from outside the United States awaited. This time Japan. Most of the time the United States does not win the title game. But most of the time the United States doesn't have a pitcher like Aaron Alvey.

He racked up 44 strikeouts during the games in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, a record number. And in the title game against Japan, he would notch 11 K's.

But Alvey did everything Valley Sports needed when he came up to bat in the first inning. A deep shot over the left centerfield wall that was never in doubt. A rocket from the pitcher with the sore shoulder, who showed why he was so dangerous off the mound as well. It was all Valley Sports needed. A 1-0 win and they would head home to Louisville as world champions.

Once back home, the celebrations kept on coming.

"We haven't gotten much rest," Alvey said "We had to wake up at five o'clock this morning to do interviews, but we're pretty rested now."

A Memorial Day parade took the team right into Slugger Field for recognition of their incredible accomplishment. And the title brought benefits. Money started pouring in to help with additional facilities. Some 500 kids needed more and better facilities to chase their own dream of making it to Williamsport.

