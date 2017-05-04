Former GE building in Owensboro one step closer to being sold

The former General Electric plant in Owensboro is one step closer to having a new owner.

The property right off of Old Hartford Rd. has been on the market for a few years now. The deadline to place an offer ended nearly two months ago.

Hilco Real Estate in Northbrook, Illinois says the building received several offers. The agency told us the property is officially under contract and they should close on the property in 30 to 60 days.

The property was listed for $3.2-million dollars.

Employees watched the last motor at the Owensboro General Electric Plant roll off the production line on October 27, 2010. The plant closed two days later.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.