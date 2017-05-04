Daviess County kindergarten student raises money for cancer patients

Many compelling story lines are emerging this week from past Kentucky Derbys. However, 50 years ago, tensions were high in Louisville because of civil rights unrest.More >>
Many compelling story lines are emerging this week from past Kentucky Derbys. However, 50 years ago, tensions were high in Louisville because of civil rights unrest.More >>
There are plenty of lesser-known aspects to the most exciting two minutes in sports that are also quite interesting. That's why WAVE 3 News sent Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned to Churchill Downs with all kinds of questions.More >>
There are plenty of lesser-known aspects to the most exciting two minutes in sports that are also quite interesting. That's why WAVE 3 News sent Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned to Churchill Downs with all kinds of questions.More >>
One star pitcher can take you pretty far in the Little League playoffs. Two star pitchers can take you all the way. Valley Sports from PRP proved that fifteen years ago.More >>
One star pitcher can take you pretty far in the Little League playoffs. Two star pitchers can take you all the way. Valley Sports from PRP proved that fifteen years ago.More >>
Crowder's body was discovered in the 2300 block of Rodman Street about 7 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Crowder's body was discovered in the 2300 block of Rodman Street about 7 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Computer network outages have delayed Thurby racing at Churchill Downs.More >>
Computer network outages have delayed Thurby racing at Churchill Downs.More >>