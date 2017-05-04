Daviess County kindergarten student raises money for cancer patients

An East View Elementary student in Daviess County is making a big difference that's going way past her school halls.

Avery Murphy is in Kindergarten learning to read and write, but she's also learning you're never too young to make a difference.

Avery helped raise cancer awareness in her school through a "Pennies for Patients" campaign. The campaign raised $3,690.63 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

She understands how hard it is for children to be in the hospital. She was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia a few days after her second birthday.

She's been cancer free for almost three years and says she plans to keep helping other kids going through cancer.

"When they get sick, they don't feel good so they got to get lots of shots and all of that stuff," Avery said. "I need to raise more money for the medicine that costs more money,"

Avery also collected $440 online. She was one of the top fundraisers in the Kentucky and Indiana chapter area of LLS and will be recognized at a special banquet in Louisville on Tuesday.

