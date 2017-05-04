VIDEO: Have You Ever Wondered? Check out these great Derby stories

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby means lots of people, lots of bourbon and lots of fun.
But there are plenty of lesser-known aspects to the most exciting two minutes in sports that are also quite interesting.
And that's why WAVE 3 News sent Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned to Churchill Downs with all kinds of questions.
Take a look at some of these angles:
+ Have You Ever Wondered? Meet Tim Laird and his bourbon ball cocktail
+ Have You Ever Wondered? Who's in charge of manure removal?
+ Have You Ever Wondered? He's been to how many Derbys?
+ Have You Ever Wondered? Horse spas
+ Have You Ever Wondered? Donna Brothers talks about her cool job
+ Have You Ever Wondered? How much have Churchill renovations cost?
+ Have You Ever Wondered? How to make an Oaks Lily cocktail
+ Have You Ever Wondered? Derby's sweetest box
+ Have You Ever Wondered? How much bourbon fuels the Derby?
+ Have You Ever Wondered? Kentucky Derby means Kentucky produce
+ Have You Ever Wondered? The Kentucky Derby trophy
+ Have You Ever Wondered? Meet Kentucky's King of Cheese
+ Have You Ever Wondered? Summer salad at Churchill Downs
