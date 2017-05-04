Jennie Rees: The 10 methods of handicapping the Derby

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There are about as many ways to handicap the Kentucky Derby as there are Derby starters. Here are 10:

Kick Me method: This was created by ESPN 680’s Drew Deener, who in 2010 landed on eventual winner Super Saver by selecting the one horse he’d kick himself over the most if he didn’t bet it. This year it has to be Classic Empire, winner of the Arkansas Derby. If the 2-year-old champion — whose worst race (not counting when he unseated his rider shortly after the start) was third — winds up wearing the roses, we’ll indeed kick ourselves if we didn’t bet.

Class method: Classic Empire also wins on the basis of "what horse has run against the most good horses in the best races and has an outstanding record?"

Handicapping horsemen: This doesn’t work with everyone, but some trainers give important tells when they love their chances — or when they don’t. A corollary for trainerologists scrutinizing Derby trainer body language and demeanor is the "paranoid stable theory," which says that trainers who start putting up widening sawhorses and police tape and become terse with the media won’t win. There’s actually some logic, that horses can sense and react to their environment, whether its laid back and good-humored or white-knuckle tense. Bill Mott, Churchill Downs’ all-time win leader, provided the text-book case for this theory with his cheerfulness and playfulness in the days before winning the 2011 Breeders’ Cup Distaff with Royal Delta and the Breeders’ Cup Classic with 15-1 Drosselmeyer.

No one has been more relaxed and quietly confident the past 10 days than Ian Wilkes with McCraken, who suffered his first career victory when third in the Blue Grass Stakes. But consideration also must be given to Steve Asmussen in regards to Sunland Derby winner Hence, as well as Todd Pletcher with Florida Derby winner Always Dreaming.

Pletcher’s seemingly terrific mood and patience with the media is reminiscent of 2010, when he won with Super Saver a week after losing race favorite Eskendereya to injury. (On the flip side, you knew in 2011 that 2-year-old champion Uncle Mo, who was ultimately scratched, had no shot when Pletcher one morning sent owner Mike Repole out to talk to the press while he stayed in his tack-room office.) Even with Always Dreaming being one of the favorites, nary a sawhorse has been seen for other than its intended use of being a place to set tack.

Note: With some trainers it’s impossible to tell, such as the even-keeled Graham Motion, trainer of Wood Memorial winner Irish War Cry, and Dale Romans, who almost always exudes robust enthusiasm and confidence.

Monster work(s): McCraken also tops the selections when it comes to the monster workout and huge gallop-out portending victory, as was the case with Real Quiet in 1998, Street Sense in 2007 and Animal Kingdom in 2011. Always Dreaming is a good second, and Hence also has worked impressively.

Fastest horse wins: Sometimes this is such a simple game - fastest horse to the wire usually wins. That’s Irish War Cry, the only horse sporting more than one triple-digit speed figure (whether Beyer or Bris), with three Bris figs of 100 or more and two such Beyers.

Dosage Index: Little is mentioned anymore of the Dosage Index, a mathematical index pioneered by pedigree expert Dr. Steven Roman as a way to measure which horses possess the stamina and speed to successfully run the Derby’s 1 1/4 miles so early in their life. As with a lot of handicapping theories, the value is in eliminating horses, and any horse with a Dosage Index higher than 4.00 was considered an a long shot to win the Derby. However, as the years have gone on and stallions have been reclassified, almost all the horses have begun “qualifying”, and more horses that were “over” the 4.00 began winning the Derby, including 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. This year, some interesting horses are “too high” on the Dosage theory: favored Classic Empire, co-second choice Always Dreaming and the late-running Sonneteer each at 5.00 and J Boys Echo at 4.09.

Which leads us to the Dotage Index: That was the nickname awarded this theory amid Derby victories by Frances Genter’s Unbridled in 1990, W. Cal Partee’s Lil E. Tee in 1992, Paul Mellon’s Sea Hero in 1993, W.T. Young’s Grindstone in 1996 and Bob and Beverly Lewis’ Silver Charm in 1997 during the era when Dosage was a staple of Derby handicapping. All had revered elderly owners who made significant contributions to the sport, leading former Associated Press racing writer and wise-cracker Ed Schuyler to develop the Dotage Index, where you look for the horse whose owner (or trainer) is of advanced age and would be an extremely popular winner in the industry. The Dotage Index’s prohibitive favorite this year is Isabelle de Tomaso, the 86-year-old owner of Irish War Cry whose father was Monmouth Park Jockey Club president Amory L. Haskell, for whom the Grade 1 Haskell Invitational is named. Irish War Cry represents a half-century of de Tomaso’s breeding program.

Bris’ Prime Power: Bris’ past performances detailing horses’ racing history includes a Prime Power rating that has correctly identified five of the 17 Kentucky Derby winners since 2000, with a positive ROI (return on investment) had you bet $2 on each horse ranked first. This year Irish War Cry carries that mantel.

Final Fraction Theory: Look for horses who ran the last eighth-mile in their final 1 1/8-mile prep in 13.0 seconds or less and the last three-eighths in 38.0 or less. They don’t have to be the fastest of these, just that they fit the parameters. Still the fastest finisher of all was Sonneteer, who came home in 11.6 seconds for the final eighth and 36.2 for the final three-eighths in the Arkansas Derby, in which he was fourth. Others: Gunnevera at 12.2 and 36.2 in his third-place Florida Derby and Lookin At Lee in 12.0 and 37.0 in his Arkansas Derby third. Note: This is one area where Irish War Cry doesn’t fit.

White’s Three Strikes method: Xpressbet.com handicapping columnist Jon White, Santa Anita’s oddsmaker, long has written about his three-strikes theory based on nine factors, with a strike assigned every horse not meeting that parameter. Of the past 44 Derby winners, 38 had zero strikes or one strike. Another five had two strikes. Only one winner during that span has had more than two strikes: Mine That Bird, the 50-1 winner of the 2009 Derby who came to Churchill Downs with four strikes and blew out all handicapping theories.

One of the most interesting components is no adding or removing blinkers in their final start at 3 before the Derby. White writes that since the Daily Racing Form began including blinkers in past performance lines in 1987, no horse has had that equipment change one way or the other in its final prep. The thinking is that if the horse is good enough to win the Derby, the trainer isn’t searching for answers so late in the game. This knocks out Untrapped.

However, one of the horses with zero strikes is 50-1 Fast and Accurate — showing you can indeed find a handicapping path to the winner’s circle for every horse.

