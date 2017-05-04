50 Years Later: MLK 's message in 1967 may have helped spark change in Louisville

Martin Luther King Jr. spread a message in 1967 that may have helped spur change in Louisville.

By STEVE CRUMP

Special to WAVE3.com

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Many compelling story lines are emerging this week from past Kentucky Derbys.

However, 50 years ago, tensions were high in Louisville because of civil rights unrest.

Days leading up to the 1967 race, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to town to support protesters in their quest for fair housing.

John Johnson, who heads up the Kentucky Human Rights Commission, recently recalled how open housing demonstrations during Derby week sent things into a tailspin.

"Blacks lived in totally segregated neighborhoods, and whites did as well," he said.

Tensions eventually boiled over. Protesters at the track disrupted a race by running onto the stretch as horses were speeding toward the finish line.

That week, the Ku Klux Klan also appeared at Churchill Downs to counteract moments of public disobedience.

Concerns over public safety were so serious that year that the Pegasus Parade was cancelled.

Louisville's NAACP called for a boycott of Kentucky Derby activities. The late Dr. W.J. Hodge headed up the chapter in 1967.

"We will recommend non-participation in Kentucky Derby activities such as the parade and attendance at Churchill Downs," he said at the time.

The national civil rights leader's brother, A.D. Williams King, was the pastor of Zion Baptist church in West Louisville at a time when the city's reputation was on the line.

King's Southern Christian Leadership Conference returned to Louisville in the first week of May. Just weeks earlier, he had spoken at the University of Louisville Law School at the invitation of attorney Steve Porter.

"Here he talked about the civil rights movement and open housing," Porter said.

When Dr. King returned in May, more than 30 open housing demonstrators went to jail.

Louisville minister Tom Moffet was among those hitting the streets in support of change.

"The open housing movement played to the concerns of Churchill Downs," he said.

However, there was division over what should happen at the track. Dr. King, at the last minute, cancelled a planned demonstration at the track.

"Martin thought it was too disruptive, and we could make our point that we have a demonstration here in the city down Broadway," Johnson said.

It may have helped in the overall dialogue, because several weeks later, Louisville’s Board of Aldermen passed an inclusive open housing ordinance.

Steve Crump is a Louisville native and reporter for WAVE 3 News' sister station WBTV, in Charlotte, N.C.

