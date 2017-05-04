Men out of hospital after tree fell on them in Henderson

The two men who were taken to the hospital after strong winds caused a large tree to fall on top of them have been released from the hospital.

It happened Thursday evening in the 300 block of South Ingram.

Archie and Dimitri Hamilton were trapped underneath and the fire department had to use chainsaws and call in a tow truck to help lift the tree.

Both men were taken to the hospital, and, at one point, we were told one of them had life-threatening injuries.

