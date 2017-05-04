Rain dampens Pegasus Parade attendance

THe 62nd Pegasus Parade featured floats, bands, dancers and celebrities marching down Broadway. However, rainy weather put a damper on the festivities. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 62nd Pegasus Parade featured floats, bands, dancers and celebrities marching down Broadway.

However, rainy weather put a damper on the festivities. Empty bleachers could be spotted along the parade route.

“Kind of bummed because they all come out here to do the parade and nobody comes,” Karen Pridemore said. “It's kind of sad."

However, smaller crowds allowed some people to seize an opportunity they've never had before.

Everyone had a front row seat to the action. Keriyae Robbins loved it.

“I like seeing them riding the horse,” Robbins said.

“I like the bands. I like the music,” Rebekah Devore said.

“I mean look at this energy and people are out here dancing and everything rainy and all that,” Nate Denise said. “They're still out here doing their thing.”

The parade went through 4th and Broadway, the same area where gunfire broke out last year. The incident sparked chaos.

However, it didn't deter Deborah Allen from coming back to the parade with her family.

“Not at all because I knew this year they were going to have more protection out, more people, more police and everything watching,” Allen said. “We feel real safe.”

