Paducah, KY police respond after woman drives car into local business

Take a look at some photos from the backside of Churchill Downs on Thursday morning. All photos courtesy Dan Dry/Price Weber.More >>
The flavor of the Kentucky Derby just wouldn't be complete without something sweet.More >>
The 62nd Pegasus Parade featured floats, bands, dancers and celebrities marching down Broadway. However, rainy weather put a damper on the festivities.More >>
Businesses near 9th and Main Street captured a crash that happened after a group of juveniles carjacked a woman in a parking garage near the Galt House.More >>
Many compelling story lines are emerging this week from past Kentucky Derbys. However, 50 years ago, tensions were high in Louisville because of civil rights unrest.More >>
