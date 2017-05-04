Headcandi milliner savors sweet success

The flavor of the Kentucky Derby just wouldn't be complete without something sweet. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Milliner Britni Lynn Knable says it was her customers that helped solidify the name of her business, Headcandi.

“Oh my gosh this looks like a candy store,” she said they would say when they walked into her studio.

She started making hats back in 2004, while she was a fashion design student at the Illinois Institute of Art.

“My first job when I moved to Chicago was for a milliner on Michigan Avenue Linda Campisano,” Knable said.

It's no surprise what started as a hobby quickly brought her back home.

“I don't think I ever realized until I got older how huge the Kentucky Derby was,” Knable said.

Knable works out of her in home studio in Floyds Knobs. The southern Indiana native graduated from Assumption High School and also currently works as a buyer for Dress and Dwell in New Albany.

You can see her creations in boutiques on both sides of the river. New this year, she got the chance to sell in Von Maur.

“They placed two purchase orders with me and then she called back, the buyer did, and said 'We sold out of all your stuff, is there any way you could get us a third order' and I was like sure,” Knable said. “We got to do that. That was really exciting and good to hear.”

She loves to create custom pieces and has even been given the chance to work with different celebrities over the years like Jo Dee Messina and Luke Bryan and his wife.

“Louisville really turns into a mini Hollywood for the week,” Knable said.

Through her social media sites and Etsy shop, Headcandi ships all over the world.

“We send hats not only for the Derby, but to Dubai, to the Nashville Steeplechase to Breeders Cup,” Knable said.

Taking pride in her work and leaning on her family to help her behind the scenes.

“I hand sew everything, so everything is made by me,” Knable said. “I have other people who help me with other aspects of it, but everything goes through my hands.”

Savoring the moment of success and always looking forward to the first Saturday in May.

“I love what I do and do what I love, so it's pretty exciting,” Knable said.

