Latest Indiana sports

COLTS-ROOKIE FREE AGENTS

Griffey Jr.'s son among 18 rookie free agents signed by Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have signed 18 undrafted rookies, including receivers Trey Griffey and Jerome Lane, whose fathers were pro athletes.

Griffey, the son of baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., finished his career at Arizona with 79 catches, 1,241 yards and six TD catches. He was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 2016 baseball draft.

Lane's father played in the NBA and broke a backboard in college at Pitt.

Indy also signed offensive linemen Deyshawn Bond, Christopher Muller and Jerry Ugokwe; tight ends Darrell Daniels and Colin Jeter; receivers Johnathan "Bug" Howard and Bruce "JoJo" Natson; running backs Dalton Crossan and Brandon Radcliff; long snapper Thomas Hennessy; cornerback Reginald Porter; punter Rigoberto Sanchez; linebacker Garrett Sickels; defensive end Jhaustin Thomas and quarterback Phillip Walker.

TENNESSEE-SIGNING

Tennessee adds junior-college guard Chris Darrington

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee has added junior-college transfer Chris Darrington to its roster.

Darrington, a 6-foot-1 guard, will be a junior for the Volunteers in 2017-18 after spending the last two seasons at Vincennes (Indiana) University.

Darrington averaged 20.7 points and 5.1 assists for Vincennes last year and earned first-team National Junior College Athletic Association All-America honors. Darrington had a 2.2 assist-turnover ratio and shot 43.1 percent from 3-point range while helping Vincennes go 32-3.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Thursday in a university statement that "Chris' experience at Vincennes was valuable because he has developed an appreciation for what goes into winning."

Darrington joins a recruiting class that also includes forwards Zach Kent and Derrick Walker plus wing Yves Pons.

BUTLER SCHEDULE

Butler adds Saint Louis to schedule with new series

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Butler and Saint Louis will play a two-game basketball series beginning this season.

School officials say the Bulldogs will host the Billikens on December 2nd. Butler will travel to St. Louis during the 2018 to 2019 season.

The teams played three times in 2012 to 2013 when they both played in the Atlantic 10, but the Bulldogs left the conference and joined the Big East in 2013 to 2014. They haven't played since.

Butler's schedule also includes matchups against Purdue on December 16th in the Crossroads Classic, a home game against Utah and dates with Princeton and Kennesaw State to open the season. The Bulldogs also will compete in the PK 80-Phil Knight Invitational from November 23rd through 26th in Portland, Oregon.

MICHIGAN-SCHEDULE

Michigan adds Army, Middle Tenn St, W Michigan to schedule

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Michigan has added Army, Middle Tennessee State and Western Michigan as future football opponents.

The school announced Thursday that those teams will complete its schedules for 2018 and 2019.

The Wolverines will host Western Michigan on September 8th, 2018, a week after resuming their series with Notre Dame on the road. They will open the following season against Middle Tennessee State and Army at home and will play the Fighting Irish on October 26th, 2019 - in the middle of the Big Ten season - at the Big House.

SETON HALL-GO

Seton Hall's Go receives bid to NCAA golf tournament

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) - Seton Hall senior Lloyd Jefferson Go of the Philippines has received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships.

The NCAA announced the selections on Thursday, making Go the Number 5 individual seed in the West Lafayette, Indiana, Regional.

It's the second straight year that Go has been selected for the NCAA's marquee event. Last year, he was an automatic selection after winning the Big East individual title. He was the runner-up in this year's conference tournament.

The Pirates' top golfer will play among 10 other individuals and 13 teams on the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex's Kampen Course from May 15th through 17th.

Go has a 70.82 stroke average, the lowest for a single-year in program history.

JOHN ANDRETTI-CANCER

Family delivers message on behalf of Andretti's cancer fight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Michael Andretti is taking his cousin's message public.

The former IndyCar star and current team owner is urging people to get regular screenings for early detection of colon cancer. Andretti made the plea on behalf of his cousin, John, a former race-car driver who is currently undergoing chemotherapy after doctors diagnosed him in January.

Doctors have told John Andretti that the disease also has spread to his liver.

John's 24-year-old, Jarrett, also was in Indianapolis on Thursday. He says his 54-year-old father is fighting hard and has been upbeat throughout the process.

Both said John Andretti had never had a colonoscopy until January.

Michael says he had his first screening only a few weeks ago and was clear.

