Wet weather causing traffic problems for drivers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Multiple crashes across Louisville are slowing down traffic.

A crash at the I-64 east ramp onto I-75 north has blocked 2 right lanes. Another crash on I-64 near 22nd St has the right lane blocked. Emergency crews are on the scene of this crash.

A tree has fallen on power lines on Preston Highway, near Male High School. It happened just before 4 Wednesday morning. One lane of northbound traffic is shutdown while LG&E repairs the lines. According to MetroSafe, LG&E has called in an outside company to help direct traffic.

It's still unknown how long that lane of Preston Highway will be blocked off.

The right lane of I-65 South has reopened after a crash Friday morning.



