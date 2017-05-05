Wet weather causing traffic problems for drivers - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Wet weather causing traffic problems for drivers

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Multiple crashes across Louisville are slowing down traffic.

A crash at the I-64 east ramp onto I-75 north has blocked 2 right lanes. Another crash on I-64 near 22nd St has the right lane blocked. Emergency crews are on the scene of this crash. 

A tree has fallen on power lines on Preston Highway, near Male High School. It happened just before 4 Wednesday morning. One lane of northbound traffic is shutdown while LG&E repairs the lines. According to MetroSafe, LG&E has called in an outside company to help direct traffic. 

It's still unknown how long that lane of Preston Highway will be blocked off. 

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Cool, wet Oaks Day ahead
Get the weather app from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team
+ On time traffic

The right lane of I-65 South has reopened after a crash Friday morning. 
 
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly