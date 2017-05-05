UPDATE: 2 dead after plane contracted to UPS crashes in West Virginia

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officials in West Virginia say two people are dead after the crash of a plane carrying UPS packages that took off from Louisville.

According to WSAZ-TV in Huntington, the cargo jet left Louisville at 5:41 a.m. and crashed just before 7 a.m. after going off a runway at Yeager Airport in Charleston.

Mike Plante, a Yeager Airport spokesman, said the dead are the pilot and co-pilot. The plane belonged to Air Cargo Carriers and was operating under contract to carry UPS packages.

Plante said the plane was a Shorts 300 series high wing aircraft.

Jim Mayer, public relations manager for UPS Airlines, issued the following statement:

"UPS is aware of an incident in Charleston WV, involving a small feeder aircraft carrying UPS packages. The aircraft is not a UPS aircraft but we do not have additional information to share about the carrier, or condition of the aircraft or crew. The flight departed Louisville about 5:35 this morning and was due in to Charleston about 6:20. As we attempt to learn more about the situation, we are keeping the crew involved in our heartfelt thoughts."

This story will be updated

