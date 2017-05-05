Paducah woman accused of driving through yards, tearing up property

A Paducah, Kentucky woman is accused of driving through yards and tearing up property.

Melanie M. Wilkins, 43, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc (aggravated circumstances), first offense; operating on a suspended or revoked license; receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; receiving stolen property (firearm); possession of handgun by convicted felon; and giving an officer a false name or address.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, at around 10:57 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, deputies were dispatched to a home on McNeil-Alsip Road.

When they arrived, deputies say they found Wilkins in the driver's seat of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. They say the truck was running, although severely damaged and stuck in the tree line in front of the home.

Throughout the investigation, deputies say Wilkins would not give them her correct name but did admit to consuming alcohol.

After learning her true identity, deputies say they found out she had a suspended driver's license.

According to deputies, the truck Wilkins was driving had been reported stolen in Marshall County earlier in the week. They say they also found a stolen firearm in the vehicle.

Wilkins was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely.

