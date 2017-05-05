Lost cellphone tracked to New Jersey garbage dump

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - A boy's lost cellphone ended up in a New Jersey garbage dump and survived.

Ethan Roncace's phone got thrown away at a high school in Haddon Township on Monday.

His father, Craig, tells WCAU-TV (http://bit.ly/2p42tPt ) in Philadelphia he used an app to track the phone and saw it was on the move. The signal led the family to the Covanta waste-to-energy facility in Camden.

He suited up and started digging through a mountain of trash. He recovered the phone in 30 minutes and it still worked.

Workers were close to dumping the trash into a 50-foot-high (15 meters) and 25-foot deep (7 meters) pile of garbage.

Covanta's Rich Harrington says there's a little better than 50 percent success rate when they can identify the trash truck.

