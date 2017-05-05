All wet: Sloppy track awaits Kentucky Oaks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Rain is falling Friday morning at Churchill Downs, producing a sloppy track for the $1 million Kentucky Oaks later in the afternoon.

Track officials have posted conditions as "sloppy" for the main track and "good" for races over the grass course.

The Oaks, the premier event for 3-year-old fillies, headlines the second-best attended day at the track.

Last year's Oaks Day attracted a record 124,589, the third best total in the sport topped only by the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness.

As for the Derby, the National Weather Service offers a glimmer of hope. The latest forecast calls for the rain to clear out by 2 p.m. Saturday, leaving about five hours until post time for the track to dry out.

