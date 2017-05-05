Emergency crews fatal crash on I-65 above Broadway, all SB lanes shut down

Officials in Charleston, West Virginia say two people are dead after the crash of a plane carrying UPS packages that took off from Louisville.More >>
Officials in Charleston, West Virginia say two people are dead after the crash of a plane carrying UPS packages that took off from Louisville.More >>
Multiple crashes across Louisville are slowing down traffic.More >>
Multiple crashes across Louisville are slowing down traffic.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to the report of a fatal accident in the southbound lanes on I-65.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to the report of a fatal accident in the southbound lanes on I-65.More >>
Taste of Derby was once again a huge success as Louisville's tastemakers converged on the KFC Yum! Center for a little fun Thursday night. Take a look at some photos from the event. All photos courtesy Dan Dry/Price Weber.More >>
Taste of Derby was once again a huge success as Louisville's tastemakers converged on the KFC Yum! Center for a little fun Thursday night. Take a look at some photos from the event. All photos courtesy Dan Dry/Price Weber.More >>
A sloppy day is expected around WAVE Country on Friday, and chilly conditions won't help those heading out to the track for Oaks Day.More >>
A sloppy day is expected around WAVE Country on Friday, and chilly conditions won't help those heading out to the track for Oaks Day.More >>