Emergency crews fatal crash on I-65 above Broadway, all SB lanes shut down

Crews are responding to a fatal crash on I-65, right above Broadway. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are responding to the report of a fatal accident in the southbound lanes on I-65.

According to MetroSafe, a report of a vehicle accident came in just before 9:30 Friday morning.

MetroSafe confirms that the call came in as a person who was ejected out of the vehicle and then hit the barrier wall.

The scene is on I-65, directly above Broadway. All southbound lanes of I-65 are shut down. Anyone expecting to travel in that direction is urged to find an alternate route.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ 2 dead after plane contracted to UPS crashes in West Virginia

+ Rainy at times for Oaks with slow improvements for Derby

+ Wet weather causing traffic problems for drivers

This story will be updated.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.