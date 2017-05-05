Emergency crews responding to fatal crash on I-65 above Broadway - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Emergency crews responding to fatal crash on I-65 above Broadway

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  Emergency crews are responding to the report of a fatal accident in the southbound lanes on I-65.

According to MetroSafe, a report of a vehicle accident came in just before 9:30 Friday morning. 

MetroSafe confirms that the call came in as a person who was ejected out of the vehicle and then hit the barrier wall. 

The scene is on I-65, directly above Broadway.   

