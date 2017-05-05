UPDATE: 1 SB I-65 lane reopened after fatal crash at Broadway

Crews are responding to a fatal crash on I-65, right above Broadway. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A crash that has killed one person has led to the closure of the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in downtown Louisville.

According to MetroSafe, the accident was reported just before 9:30 a.m. MetroSafe confirms that the call came in as a person who was ejected out of the vehicle and then hit the barrier wall.

The scene is on I-65 directly above Broadway. The WAVE 3 News Tower Cam shows the far left lane has been reopened, but the other southbound lanes remain closed. Motorists planning to use I-65 southbound are urged to find an alternate route.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ 2 dead after plane contracted to UPS crashes in West Virginia

+ Rainy at times for Oaks with slow improvements for Derby

+ Wet weather causing traffic problems for drivers

This story will be updated.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.