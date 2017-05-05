UPDATE: 1 SB I-65 lane reopened after fatal crash at Broadway - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: 1 SB I-65 lane reopened after fatal crash at Broadway

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Crews are responding to a fatal crash on I-65, right above Broadway. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Crews are responding to a fatal crash on I-65, right above Broadway. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  A crash that has killed one person has led to the closure of the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in downtown Louisville.

According to MetroSafe, the accident was reported just before 9:30 a.m. MetroSafe confirms that the call came in as a person who was ejected out of the vehicle and then hit the barrier wall. 

The scene is on I-65 directly above Broadway. The WAVE 3 News Tower Cam shows the far left lane has been reopened, but the other southbound lanes remain closed. Motorists planning to use I-65 southbound are urged to find an alternate route. 

This story will be updated. 
 
