UPDATE: All SB lanes reopen on I-65 following fatal crash at Broadway

Crews are responding to a fatal crash on I-65, right above Broadway. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A crash that has killed one person led to the closure of the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in downtown Louisville.

According to MetroSafe, the accident was reported just before 9:30 a.m. A Toyota Camry was driving southbound on i-65, when for an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the rear wheels of a semi-tractor trailer, an LMPD spokesperson said. As a result, a man in the back passenger seat of the Toyota was ejected from the vehicle. That man received fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota and a front seat passenger were not injured. The operator of the tractor trailer was also uninjured.

The scene is on I-65 directly above Broadway. The WAVE 3 News Tower Cam shows that all lanes have now been reopened.

No charges are expected to be filed.



