Billy Reed: The better horse - Oaks or Derby winner?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - So far as I know, the only time trainer Bob Baffert has been miffed at me came after the 1999 Kentucky Derby won by Charismatic. It wasn't so much that his three-horse entry finished out of the money. It was what I wrote after the Derby about his brilliant filly Silverbulletday.

The day before the Derby, Silverbulletday had blown away her rivals in the Oaks. I felt she was much more impressive than Charismatic was in winning the Derby. So I chided Baffert for not running her in the Derby. I even suggested that he just wasn't as bold as rival D. Wayne Lukas.

I think my remarks stung Baffert a little. I also think that deep in his heart, he thought I might have been right. So after Silverbulletday and Charismatic had reprised their Louisville performances in the Black-Eyed Susan and Preakness, respectively, Baffert announced that he was running Silverbulletday in the Belmont Stakes.

The filly acquitted herself well, leading the field into the turn for home. But she had been pressed most of the way by Charismatic, which proved costly to both. The filly faded in the stretch and Charismatic broke a foreleg, opening the way for Lemon Drop Kid to get the victory.

However, I still believe this was one of those rare years when the winner of the Oaks was better than the winner of the Derby.

To give Baffert credit, the large majority of trainers would have agreed with his decision. It takes a special kind of filly to beat colts. In 142 years, the Derby has been won only three times by fillies, the most recent coming when Lukas won his first Derby with the huge roan filly Winning Colors in 1988. (The others were Regret in 1915 and Genuine Risk in 1980).

The most recent example of the Oaks winner being better than the Derby winner came in 2009, when Calvin Borel rode the wondrous Rachel Alexandra to a record 20 1/4 length victory in the Oaks before shocking the world the next day by threading the longshot Mine That Bird through the Derby field, coming up the rail at the end to steal the win.

A few days later, after reviewing both the Oaks and Derby, trainer Hal Wiggins soon announced that Rachel would run in the Preakness instead of the Black-Eyed Susan. She went wire-to-wire at Pimlico in Baltimore, holding off Mine That Bird's late bid by a length. That was the last time a filly has won a Triple Crown race.

Borel's Oaks-Derby double in 2009 also is the last time an owner, trainer, and/or jockey won both those classics on the same weekend. When you consider how long the Oaks and Derby have been run, that makes it one of the most difficult feats in the sport.

The first to achieve the double was Isaac Murphy, the immortal African-American jockey, who won the Oaks with Modesty and the Derby with Buchanan in 1884. There is no truth to the rumor that your humble correspondent covered those races.

It didn't happen again until 1933, when the team of owner E.R. Bradley, trainer H.J. Thompson and jockey Don Meade swept the Oaks with Barn Swallow and came back to win the “Fighting Finish” Derby with Broker's Tip. That Derby got its name from the slashing stretch duel between Meade and Herb Fisher on Head Play, each reaching over to hit each other with their whips.

In 1949, Calumet Farm and trainer Ben Jones captured the Oaks with Wistful and the Derby with Ponder. A year later, jockey Bill Boland claimed the Oaks with Ari's Mona and the Derby with Middleground.

The trifecta of Calumet, Jones and jockey Eddie Arcaro took the 1952 Oaks with Real Delight, a nice warmup act for Hill Gail's two-length romp in the next day's Derby. That was the last time an owner and/or trainer has won both races the same weekend, and that's 65 years ago, folks.

As for the jockeys, Don Brumfield won the 1966 Oaks with Native Street and the Derby with Kauai King, and Jerry Bailey grabbed the double in 1993, winning the Oaks with Dispute and the Derby with Sea Hero.

So who might win both this weekend?

Well, Calumet Farm, now under new ownership, has one horse in the Oaks (Vexatious) and three in the Derby (Hence, Patch, and Sonneteer). Calumet is the only owner with entrants in both races.

Trainer Doug O'Neill, who won last year's Derby with Nyquist, has Mopotism in the Oaks and Irap in the Derby. Both figure to be longshots. Another trainer, Steve Asmussen, has Ever So Close in the Oaks and three colts - Untrapped, Lookin At Lee, and Hence - in the Derby.

But the trainer with the best chance of winning both appears to be Mark Casse, who will saddle Salty in the Oaks and two horses - the favored Classic Empire and State of Honor - in the Derby. Although Salty drew the No. 14 post, some savvy backstretch folks expect her to stalk a fast early pace and come rolling down the stretch to win.

The jockeys with mounts in both the Oaks and Derby are:

Mario Gutierrez (Mopotism in the Oaks, Irap in the Derby);

Flavien Prat (Paradise Woods in the Oaks, Battle of Midway in the Derby);

Kent Desormeaux (Vexatious in the Oaks, Sonneteer in the Derby);

Channing Hill (Farrell in the Oaks, Fast and Accurate in the Derby);

Brian Hernandez Jr. (Wicked Lick in the Oaks, McCraken in the Derby);

Luis Saez (Tequilita in the Oaks, J Boys Echo in the Derby);

