What you need to know if you're heading out to the 143rd Kentucky Oaks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's the start of what many wait for year round...It's the 143rd running of the Kentucky Oaks!

The first thing on everyone's mind, before heading out to the track is 'What am I suppose to wear?'

WAVE 3 meteorologists Brian Goode and Christie Dutton put together a first look at the forecast, which includes a cool and very wet day. As the low moves more to the east this afternoon, the band of showers will become more widespread and line up along I-65 for the afternoon. This, combined with gusty north winds, will allow for a chilly day with actual temperatures in the 50s but a “chill” factor of the 40s all day long. WAVE 3 meteorologists suggest if you're heading out to the track, dress warmly, don't wear heals, and wear a rain jacket. Keep up with the forecast by clicking here.

Spectators also need to be aware of street closures before heading out to Churchill Downs. On both Oaks and Derby, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Fourth Street from Heywood Avenue to Oakdale Avenue will be closed.

On both Oaks and Derby, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., several streets in Louisville will be restricted to permitted vehicles only. Some of those streets will include:

Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Floyd Street

Ninth Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue

From 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., All four southbound lanes of Southern Parkway will be rerouted from Oakdale to Woodlawn and no northbound traffic will be permitted. Southbound traffic on Third and Eastern Parkway will be rerouted to eastbound Eastern Parkway.

For a complete list of street closures, reroutes, and no parking areas, click here.

When heading to the track, what can you take with you?

Food items in clear plastic bags

Water and soft drinks in plastic bottles only

Purses

Sunscreen

You can't take:

Grills

Alcoholic beverages

Selfie Sticks

Backpacks

For a complete list of what you can and can't take to Churchill Downs, click here.

Also happening at Churchill Downs on the track this afternoon, the 9th annual Survivors Parade. 143 breast and ovarian cancer survivors get their turn in the spotlight this afternoon. Hundreds of people, from all over the country are nominated to walk in the parade. Each year, the number of participants increase by one, signifying each year the Kentucky Oaks and Derby has run.

Post positions for both the Kentucky Derby and the Kentucky Oaks were set on Wednesday. A few post positions, along with jockeys, trainers and odds for the Kentucky Oaks are:

For a complete list of post positions, click here.

The 143rd Kentucky Oaks will run at 6:12 p.m. Friday.

