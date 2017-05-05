Baad boys: Police recapture goat stolen from Minnesota park

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - It was a four-legged kidnapping under the cover of darkness at a Minnesota park.
Police say two St. Paul officers were patrolling Indian Mounds Park about 1 a.m. Friday when their squad car was nearly struck by a speeding SUV which had blown through a stop sign. The officers gave chase and when they stopped the vehicle after 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) they were surprised to find a frightened goat in the cargo area behind the backseat.
Police spokesman Steve Linders says the stolen goat, Gordy, was one of 30 that had been situated in the park earlier in the week to eat invasive weeds.
"One day your job is to reduce invasive weeds and get rid of unwanted vegetation and the next you're on a high speed chase. Pretty frightening," Linders said, adding that the goat did not appear to be harmed.
The driver and three passengers in the SUV jumped out and started running after the SUV stopped, Linders said. Officers caught two of the four people. Two 29-year-old men are being held on a possible charge of gross misdemeanor theft, according to police.
The goat thieves knocked down part of the enclosure that keeps the animals contained in the park, so after Gordy was taken, the others went for a stroll, according to Linders. They didn't make it out of the park and were herded back to the enclosure.
As for Gordy? Linders said he's back on the job eradicating weeds.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
