Always Dreaming captures Kentucky Derby title

Whether it's a classic spring look or a custom creation that commands attention, hats have always been a signature accessory among the derby crowd and there's a fine art to picking one out to wear.More >>
Whether it's a classic spring look or a custom creation that commands attention, hats have always been a signature accessory among the derby crowd and there's a fine art to picking one out to wear.More >>
No race is tougher to ferret out than the Kentucky Derby, which at times can seem as perplexing 30 minutes before post time as it is 30 days before the run for the roses.More >>
No race is tougher to ferret out than the Kentucky Derby, which at times can seem as perplexing 30 minutes before post time as it is 30 days before the run for the roses.More >>
The rain has moved out of WAVE Country and skies are even beginning to clear in places. We’ll see that trend continue for a few hours before they build back in ahead of tomorrow morning’s rain.More >>
The rain has moved out of WAVE Country and skies are even beginning to clear in places. We’ll see that trend continue for a few hours before they build back in ahead of tomorrow morning’s rain.More >>
Abel Tasman won the Kentucky Oaks at 9-1 Friday, and the payoffs for the Oaks-Derby Double are very good.More >>
Abel Tasman won the Kentucky Oaks at 9-1 Friday, and the payoffs for the Oaks-Derby Double are very good.More >>
"You can swing for the fences while also bunting." Jennie Rees tells you how to feel comfortable about your Derby pick.More >>
"You can swing for the fences while also bunting." Jennie Rees tells you how to feel comfortable about your Derby pick.More >>
Even by the Derby's high standards, the 143rd edition is so full of intriguing stories that it's impossible to wander around the backstretch at Churchill Downs without running into one.More >>
Even by the Derby's high standards, the 143rd edition is so full of intriguing stories that it's impossible to wander around the backstretch at Churchill Downs without running into one.More >>
The WAVE 3 News digital squad had three still photographers all over the track at Oaks Day on Friday. Check out these captures by John P. Wise.More >>
The WAVE 3 News digital squad had three still photographers all over the track at Oaks Day on Friday. Check out these captures by John P. Wise.More >>
NFL stars, entertainers and other celebrities hit the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala on a wet Friday night in Louisville. Take a look at the photos. All photos from John P. Wise/WAVE3.com.More >>
NFL stars, entertainers and other celebrities hit the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala on a wet Friday night in Louisville. Take a look at the photos. All photos from John P. Wise/WAVE3.com.More >>
We're lucky to have Louisville-based photographer Glenn Hirsch sharing his photos with us this weekend. Take a look at some of his Oaks Day captures.More >>
We're lucky to have Louisville-based photographer Glenn Hirsch sharing his photos with us this weekend. Take a look at some of his Oaks Day captures.More >>
The weather wasn't great, but some of the photo ops were. Take a look at these great Oaks Day photos from Dan Dry. All photos courtesy Dan Dry/Price Weber.More >>
The weather wasn't great, but some of the photo ops were. Take a look at these great Oaks Day photos from Dan Dry. All photos courtesy Dan Dry/Price Weber.More >>
So far as I know, the only time trainer Bob Baffert has been miffed at me came after the 1999 Kentucky Derby won by Charismatic. It wasn't so much that his three-horse entry finished out of the money. It was what I wrote after the Derby about his brilliant filly Silverbulletday.More >>
So far as I know, the only time trainer Bob Baffert has been miffed at me came after the 1999 Kentucky Derby won by Charismatic. It wasn't so much that his three-horse entry finished out of the money. It was what I wrote after the Derby about his brilliant filly Silverbulletday.More >>
Always dreaming captured the Run for Roses after going off as the co-favorite.More >>
Always dreaming captured the Run for Roses after going off as the co-favorite.More >>
A California couple rounds up snakes from neighborhoods and livestock pens and relocates them to state parks.More >>
A California couple rounds up snakes from neighborhoods and livestock pens and relocates them to state parks.More >>
A Florida resident recorded an escaped zebra running through his backyard.More >>
A Florida resident recorded an escaped zebra running through his backyard.More >>