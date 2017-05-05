Always Dreaming captures Kentucky Derby title - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Always Dreaming captures Kentucky Derby title

John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Kentucky Derby hopeful Classic Empire, ridden by exercise rider Martin Rivera, gallops at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, May 2, 2017. The 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 6.(AP Photo/Garry Jones) Kentucky Derby hopeful Classic Empire, ridden by exercise rider Martin Rivera, gallops at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, May 2, 2017. The 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 6.(AP Photo/Garry Jones)
Kentucky Derby entrant Patch, who has one eye, plays with the lead line as he gets a bath outside Barn 40 after his morning gallop at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, May 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Garry Jones) Kentucky Derby entrant Patch, who has one eye, plays with the lead line as he gets a bath outside Barn 40 after his morning gallop at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, May 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Garry Jones)

(RNN) - Always Dreaming took home the Kentucky Derby title, becoming the record fifth straight favorite to win the Run for the Roses.

Always Dreaming spent most of the day as a 9-2 favorite, but was a co-favorite with Irish War Cry just before breaking from the post.

The win is the second Kentucky Derby victory for trainer Todd Pletcher.

Always Dreaming is 4-1-1 in six races and was sired by 2012 Kentucky Derby runner-up Bodemeister. He was one of three horses in the race trained by Pletcher.

Longshots Looking at Lee (33-1) took second followed by Battle of Midway (40-1) in third.

