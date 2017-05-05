Kentucky Derby has no clear favorite, lots of longshots

Kentucky Derby entrant Patch, who has one eye, plays with the lead line as he gets a bath outside Barn 40 after his morning gallop at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, May 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Garry Jones)

Kentucky Derby hopeful Classic Empire, ridden by exercise rider Martin Rivera, gallops at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, May 2, 2017. The 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 6.(AP Photo/Garry Jones)

(RNN) - There's no clear favorite for Saturday's Kentucky Derby, which has experts expecting an exciting and unpredictable finish to the 143-year-old race.

Classic Empire started as the 4-1 favorite Friday, but by the end of day that 4-1 line was on Always Dreaming. The Saturday morning line had Always Dreaming as a 9-2 favorite.

Classic Empire fell to the fourth choice at 7-1. Between then was Irish War Cry at 5-1 and McCraken at 6-1, who flipped odds with each other.

With the favorites unclear and close together in odds, that also means that there are plenty of longshots. Of the 20 horses in the race, 12 have odds of 20-1 or greater.

Classic Empire comes into the Kentucky Derby off a win at the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last year and has five wins in seven starts. Two horses have won both the Juvenile and the Derby, including last year's winner, Nyquist.

Always Dreaming is 3-1-1 in five races and has notable connections. He's trained by Todd Pletcher and was sired by 2012 Kentucky Derby runner-up Bodemeister.

Pletcher is looking for his second Derby win and has three horses in the race - Always Dreaming, Tapwrit and Patch, who only has one eye. Patch also made a big jump in the odds Friday moving from 30-1 to 13-1.

McCraken won his first four starts, finished third in his most recent race and is the first Derby entrant for trainer Ian Wilkes.

Irish War Cry has two wins in three races, and is a popular choice coming off his win in the Wood Memorial a month ago. He is trying to be the first New Jersey-bred horse to win the Derby in more than 80 years.

Also seeing a jump up in the odds is Gunnevera. He moved from 15-1 to 9-1.

Adding to the unpredictability of the race is the weather forecast. There is a 40 percent chance of rain in Louisville, KY, on Saturday, with showers predicted for the morning and early afternoon but letting up a few hours prior to the race.

The question is whether the track will have time to dry out by then and what that means for the field.

The betting favorite at post time has won each of the last four races.

Post time is 6:46 p.m. ET.

Odds as of Saturday morning:

1. Lookin at Lee 25-1

2. Thunder Snow 17-1

3. Fast and Accurate 33-1

4. Untrapped 59-1

5. Always Dreaming 9-2

6. State of Honor 47-1

7. Girvin 21-1

8. Hence 17-1

9. Irap 36-1

10. Gunnevera 9-1

11. Battle of Midway 39-1

12. Sonneteer 36-1

13. J Boys Echo 43-1

14. Classic Empire 7-1

15. McCraken 6-1

16. Tapwrit 29-1

17. Irish War Cry 5-1

18. Gormley 24-1

19. Practical Joke 32-1

20. Patch 13-1

