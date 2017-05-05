Important message about Oaks and Derby Day races airing on WAVE 3 News

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - This year, WAVE 3 News once again be splitting our coverage of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby races with NBC. Because NBC Sports Network will be carrying some of each day’s races (including the Kentucky Oaks) exclusively on its cable channel, we will have to show those races on a tape delay. However, more than half of the races on each day will still be live on WAVE 3 News, including the most exciting two minutes in sports - the Kentucky Derby. This will also give us more time to bring you more stories about the people, horses, color and pageantry that make this time in WAVE Country unique.

