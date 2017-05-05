Owensboro man accused of rape

An Owensboro man is charged with rape.

According to a press release, a detective was called to Owensboro Health's emergency room Thursday night after a woman reported a sexual assault.

The victim told the detective 25-year-old Terrance Brooks woke her up while she was sleeping in bed. The victim said Brooks had a gun and he wanted to have sex.

She told the detective she said no several times.

Afterward, the victim said she wanted to leave, but Brooks took her keys, phone, and her car when he left for work.

The release says when investigators talked to Brooks he said what happened was consensual, but admitted that he threw the gun involved into the Ohio River on the way to work.

Brooks was arrested and charged with rape, sodomy, and tampering with physical evidence.

