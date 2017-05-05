The Latest: Crews find 3-feet deep 'void' where street caved

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Latest on a sinkhole in San Francisco (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Authorities have found a 3-foot-deep void where a San Francisco street caved under a heavy big-rig truck on Friday, but they have no idea as to what caused that hole.

San Francisco Public Utilities Commission spokeswoman Betsy Rhodes said water is usually to blame for such a hole, but crews say the trench was dry.

The massive sinkhole in the city's South of Market neighborhood developed after a heavy big-rig parked on the asphalt over the void. The driver escaped unharmed when his big-rig started sinking on the passenger side.

Rhodes said crews could find no sign of water leaking. She said the hole was about 3 feet deep (0.91 meter) and 10 feet (3 meters) by 20 feet (6 meters).

She said crews are filling the hole with gravel and sand.

___

1:45 p.m.

Authorities are trying to figure out why a San Francisco street caved under a heavy big-rig truck on Friday.

San Francisco Public Utilities Commission spokeswoman Betsy Rhodes said the truck was removed about 9:30 a.m., but even with it out of the way they have been unable to locate an obvious cause.

Rhodes had said earlier the problem might be a sewer.

A truck driver escaped unharmed when the massive sinkhole started swallowing his rig after he parked in the city's South of Market neighborhood.

Rhodes said the area around the sinkhole is stabilized.

The sinkhole has grown to about 10 feet (3 meters) by 20 feet (6 meters) and about 8 feet (2.5 meters) deep.

___

9:10 a.m.

San Francisco Public Utilities Commission spokeswoman Betsy Rhodes says a sewer main may be the cause of a sinkhole in San Francisco but officials won't know for sure until they can move a big-rig truck that is partially swallowed by the hole.

A truck driver escaped unharmed early Friday after a massive sinkhole started swallowing his rig on a San Francisco street. Authorities are waiting for what could be two tow trucks to haul out the big rig, which is tilted into the sidewalk.

Rhodes said the area around the sinkhole is stabilized.

The sinkhole has grown to about 10 (3 meters) by 20 feet (6 meters) and about 8 feet (2.5 meters) deep.

___

8:10 a.m.

A truck driver escaped unharmed early Friday after a massive sinkhole started swallowing his big rig on a San Francisco street.

Driver Alejandro Curiel told KRON (http://bit.ly/2pO6MNJ ) that he had stopped the truck against the curb when it started slowly sinking on the right side.

He scrambled to climb out of the driver side because a tree was blocking the passenger side.

Authorities are waiting for what could be two tow trucks to haul out the big rig, which is tilted into the sidewalk. The sinkhole is about 5 feet (1.5 meters) by 15 feet (4.5 meters) and in the city's South of Market district.

It's unclear why the sinkhole developed.

Curiel told the TV station that he "can't believe it happened to me."

Sn Francisco Fire has warned drivers to avoid the area.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.